Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,650 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zuora by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 90.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zuora by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 217.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 122,728 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $78,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,108 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

