Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BVS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE BVS opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.83 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth $5,987,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $4,271,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at $10,314,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth about $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

