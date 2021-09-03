iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 179,689 shares.The stock last traded at $52.82 and had previously closed at $52.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

