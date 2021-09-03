TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of TTM Technologies worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,351,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 250,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,446 shares of company stock worth $533,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.