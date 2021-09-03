Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 50.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

