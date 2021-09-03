Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $157.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been gaining from business model enhancements and menu simplifications. This along with focus on technological enhancements with reference to online ordering, introduction of To Go capacity management and Curbside I'm Here notification, bode well. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. We believe that the pandemic will continue to hurt traffic and sales in the near future as well.”

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRI. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.29.

DRI opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $84.91 and a 52 week high of $153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.