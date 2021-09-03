Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of GRCL stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $672.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,699,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $18,340,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $17,287,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

