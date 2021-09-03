Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYJ. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth $548,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth $540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth $245,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 104.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

