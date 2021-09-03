Morgan Stanley Sells 37,840 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FPI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

