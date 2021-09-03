Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

