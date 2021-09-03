Head to Head Survey: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Verisk Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 24.82 -$3.76 million N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $2.78 billion 11.86 $712.70 million $5.04 40.60

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenpro Capital and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $206.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1.11%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94% Verisk Analytics 23.69% 30.92% 10.88%

Risk & Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Greenpro Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

