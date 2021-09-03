Head-To-Head Comparison: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) versus Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 8.38% 1.66% 0.88% Ares Commercial Real Estate 70.97% 9.36% 2.50%

86.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Easterly Government Properties and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus price target of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential downside of 1.42%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $245.08 million 7.46 $11.96 million $1.26 17.28 Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 9.01 $21.84 million $1.32 12.01

Ares Commercial Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

