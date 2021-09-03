Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Forma Therapeutics worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 75.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 87,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,565,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $24.55 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

