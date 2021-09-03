Morgan Stanley Buys 10,933 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

