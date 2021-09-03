Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Corvus Gold were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

Shares of KOR stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

