Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $303,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SBH opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.