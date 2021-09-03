CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Holdings Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 85.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CorVel were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 387.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 97.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,151. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $169.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.48. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $169.30.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.