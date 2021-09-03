Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMMF. Piper Sandler raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

