Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,677 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gogo were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

