Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) to Hold

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

METC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.65 million, a P/E ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

