Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) to Buy

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NASDAQ NEXI opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $320.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). As a group, analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the second quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

