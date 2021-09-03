Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to “Buy”

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSTV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

PSTV opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

