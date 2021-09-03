Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) to “Buy”

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 299.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

