CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.93

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 10438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Get CIT Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.