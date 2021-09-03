Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Hits New 12-Month High at $145.39

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.39 and last traded at $144.71, with a volume of 848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,285 shares of company stock worth $904,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.