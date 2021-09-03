Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Down 3.1%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) shares were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 20,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,927,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,499 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 146,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

