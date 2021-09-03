SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Down 3.6%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 1,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 972,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

SXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $585.40 million, a P/E ratio of 705.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

