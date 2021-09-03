Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.45. 43,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,010,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
