Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.45. 43,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,010,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

