Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of AXSM opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,367,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 104,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

