Short Interest in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Grows By 17.3%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the July 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bull Horn by 516,200.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Bull Horn by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bull Horn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bull Horn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BHSE opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Bull Horn has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

