Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price objective increased by Truist from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $807.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

