Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APYX. JMP Securities upped their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $389.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 175,242 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

