BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioHiTech Global, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides data-driven solution for food waste removal. Its Eco-Safe Digester is an on-site aerobic digester which eliminates food waste by converting it into nutrient-neutral water or grey-water and transporting it through standard sewer lines. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is based in Chestnut Ridge, New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BHTG opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. BioHiTech Global has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHTG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

