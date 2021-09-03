Comparing Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bilibili and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -25.45% -23.68% -11.87% Skillz N/A -45.82% -22.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bilibili and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 0 9 0 3.00 Skillz 0 4 5 0 2.56

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $101.94, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Skillz has a consensus target price of $23.61, suggesting a potential upside of 90.87%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Bilibili.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and Skillz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $1.80 billion 14.51 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -62.95 Skillz $230.12 million 21.66 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -30.17

Skillz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

