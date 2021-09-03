$20.54 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to announce $20.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the highest is $21.11 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $79.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $81.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.02 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $113.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

MNKD opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $41,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

