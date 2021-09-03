Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.02.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$36.63 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$23.72 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

