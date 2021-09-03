Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,652 ($34.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 42.91. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,628.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,428.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.