Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $74,816.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,180,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,757,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $668,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,040. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.