DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DSPG. Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $534.41 million, a P/E ratio of -99.32, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DSP Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

