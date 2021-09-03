Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $15.78 on Monday. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $558.34 million, a PE ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

