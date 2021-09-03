Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

NASDAQ FELE opened at $85.79 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

