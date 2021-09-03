Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

FC has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $591.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

