Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE GTY opened at $31.80 on Monday. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 304.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 342,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at about $6,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 875.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 152,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

