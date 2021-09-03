Morgan Stanley Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $296.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.43. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.