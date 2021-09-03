Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Down to $85.57

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.57, but opened at $83.40. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 8,005 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after buying an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 44,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 51,645 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

