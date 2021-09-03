Analyzing American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get American Bank alerts:

0.2% of American Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Bank and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A Hope Bancorp 25.44% 7.59% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Bank and Hope Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Hope Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.39%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than American Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Bank and Hope Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 2.57 $111.51 million $0.90 15.17

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hope Bancorp pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Bank has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats American Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bank

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.