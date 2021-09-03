JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $49.20

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.20, but opened at $48.01. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 3,795 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 871.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after buying an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after buying an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth $14,290,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.