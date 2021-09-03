Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 72,659 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,116,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Motive Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Motive Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,057,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

