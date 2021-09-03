iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 179,689 shares.The stock last traded at $52.82 and had previously closed at $52.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,497,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,257,000 after buying an additional 925,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 874,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 436,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 299,512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

