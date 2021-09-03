Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Declines By 17.5%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,152 shares of company stock worth $2,743,155 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.38 million, a PE ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

